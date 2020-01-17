SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a senior who left in his car on Thursday evening and hasn’t been seen since.

Around 5 p.m., 91-year-old Caesar Parada went missing in his car in the South Sacramento area, headed to an unknown destination, police say.He was not carrying a cell phone and could appear disoriented or confused.

He was last spotted around 5 a.m. in West Sacramento.

Parada is described as white, male, 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. It’s unknown what he was wearing at the time.

His vehicle is a grey 2003 Toyota Avalon 4-door with California license plate 5EPV718.

If you see Parada, you’re asked to call the Sacramento Police Department right away.