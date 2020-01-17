ALPINE MEADOWS (CBS13) – One skier is dead and another seriously injured after an avalanche struck Alpine Meadows on Friday morning.

Squaw Alpine officials said the avalanche happened at around 10:16 a.m. in the area between Scott Chute and Promised Land, near Scott Chair. Members of the Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol responded immediately after the avalanche.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday morning that deputies and search and rescue teams were responding to the avalanche site to search for several unaccounted for victims.

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies are currently responding to an avalanche that occurred at Alpine Meadows this morning. Search and Rescue is responding as well, as there are several unaccounted victims. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/F0UwdNbG5w — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

Cole Comstock, 34, from Blairsden in Plumas County, was identified as the deceased. He was pronounced dead by Placer County deputies at approximately 11 a.m.

An unnamed second individual suffered severe lower-body injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office and Squaw Alpine officials called an end to the search at around 1:20 p.m. and said that all victims have been recovered.

Search has been stopped. We believe all victims have been recovered at #AlpineMeadows. pic.twitter.com/gZCBSj8iu2 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

Witnesses in the area didn’t see any other people involved in the avalanche, Squaw Alpine says.

The sheriff’s office said they’re treating the avalanche at Alpine Meadows as an “isolated incident” and that the ski resort remains open.

Whether the avalanche was a natural or human-triggered occurrence is being investigated.