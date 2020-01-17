



Visiting Alkali Flat, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a tattoo shop to an American eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Alkali Flat, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. American Graffiti Tattoo & Piercing

photo: lindsay a./yelp

Topping the list is tattoo and piercing spot American Graffiti Tattoo & Piercing. Located at 608 12th St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp.

American Graffiti Tattoo and Piercing offers custom tattoos and piercings by appointment. Be prepared: The shop only accepts cash.

2. AlphaBENT

Photo: guido g./Yelp

Next up is bike shop AlphaBENT, situated at 1114 C St. With 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

AlphaBENT is known for its selection of recumbent trikes, including models by Greenspeed, Hase and Azub. Customers may also test-ride any of the trike models at the shop.

3. Culinerdy Kitchen

photo: naomi t./yelp

Vegetarian spot Culinerdy Kitchen, which offers burgers and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 524 12th St., 4.5 stars out of 166 reviews.

The restaurant specializes in using ingredients that are “sustainable, responsibly-resourced and local,” according to its website, with items like gourmet mac and cheese, brussels sprouts and french fries, as well as a variety of plant-based burgers.

