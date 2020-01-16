



MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Marysville arrested a man wanted for two outstanding warrants, and his whereabouts stemmed from anonymous tips.

On Monday, police received word that the suspect, later identified as Jeremy William Stover of Marysville, was speeding in his car, brandishing a gun, and seeming to be “very unstable.” At 5:40 a.m., two separate people called Marysville Police Department to report gunshots in the 800 block of H Street. One person said they saw an older model, maroon-colored Cadillac speeding away from the area. About 30 minutes later, police found Stover’s 1994 maroon-colored Cadillac parked in a parking lot of an apartment complex in 100 block of East 13th Street, according to a statement from the Marsville Police Department.

An officer said Stover’s Cadillac was occupied by a driver and a female passenger. At least two Hispanic males were standing outside of the Cadillac, and ran off when they saw the officer.

Officers detained Stover and his female passenger. They learned that Stover was wanted on two warrants and was in violation of his parole.

During a search of the Cadillac, police say they found discovered an Airsoft handgun that looked like a real handgun. They also found nearly 14 pounds of marijuana. Stover was also allegedly found in possession of other drug paraphernalia items, including a hypodermic needle. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.