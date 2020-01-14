EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to four years in prison for identity theft crimes in South Lake Tahoe last November.

On Nov. 11, South Lake Tahoe police and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s office received reports stolen mail and a video of a suspect breaking into multiple mailboxes. Officers then pulled over Ryan Hansken and found stolen checks, different types of identification, and credit cards in his vehicle.

The stolen items were all from victims throughout South Lake Tahoe. Additionally, police say when he was shown video footage of himself breaking into mailboxes, he replied, “You got me, man.”

Hansken was previously convicted of first-degree residential burglary in Sacramento County in 2018.