ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A pair of crashes involving several vehicles has traffic on Interstate 5 just south of Elk Grove moving very slow Tuesday morning.

The first crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the Hood Franklin Road off-ramp from the southbound side of I-5. In this crash, there were two vehicles involved.

About a half-hour later, several other vehicles were involved in another crash in the same area.

Exactly what led to both crashes, and if the crashes are related, is unclear at this point.

Northbound traffic on I-5 just south of Elk Grove is moving slow due to looky loos. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 14, 2020

Caltrans is now warning drivers to expect major delays on southbound I-5 just south of Elk Grove due to the crashes and the cleanup necessary after them.

“Looky loos” gazing at the crash on opposite side of the freeway has northbound I-5 traffic also going slow, Caltrans says.