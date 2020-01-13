



PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — An autopsy on the body of a missing 11-year-old boy found dead in Placerville this weekend is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Placerville Police Department is calling the death of Roman Lopez suspicious.

Lopez loved sports, ice cream, and playing in the water, according to a family friend from Michigan, where Roman and his family lived before moving to Placerville just weeks ago.

On Monday, the porch light on the Placerville family home remained on, while the inside appears empty. CBS13 has learned Roman was one of eight children living in the home, including four older siblings who are Roman’s brother and sisters. His mother is also the current legal guardian of the three youngest children.

A spokesperson for El Dorado County Child Protective Services issued a statement reading, “El Dorado County CPS did not have any investigations or referrals about Roman at any time leading up to his death. Due to privacy laws, CPS will have no further comment on this matter at this time.”

“It’s terrifying,” Placerville mother Suzanne MacKendric said. “I have a 9-year-old daughter.”

MacKendric has been following the investigation into Roman Lopez’s tragic death closely.

“I mean a little boy lost his life,” MacKendric said. “No matter how it happened it’s devastating.”

Placerville police released a statement Monday reading there is no public safety threat, and that they are protecting the integrity of the investigation by not releasing specific details.

Lopez was first reported missing by Placerville police Saturday evening. Sunday, they announced his body was discovered during a search. Just how he died remains a mystery, for now.

The coroner’s autopsy will include a toxicology test. It will be forwarded to the Placerville police.