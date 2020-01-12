YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A stolen American Red Cross trailer was found submerged in a river in Yuba City on Sunday, officials said.

Nuriddim Ziyadinov, American Red Cross executive director, said the trailer was stolen overnight from the Yuba City warehouse.

The trailer was reportedly fully loaded and only a few items have been recovered so far.

trailer 5- Bobby Letsinger (credit: Bobby Letsinger)

trailer 4- Bobby Letsinger (credit: Bobby Letsinger)

trailer 3- Bobby Letsinger (credit: Bobby Letsinger)

trailer 2- Bobby Letsinger (credit: Bobby Letsinger)

trailer 1- Bobby Letsinger (credit: Bobby Letsinger)

Although the trailer has been located, it remains in the river because a local towing company could not pull it out due to its weight, Ziyadinov said.

American Red Cross will hire a crane to pull the trailer out of the vehicle on Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol and Yuba City Police Department are conducting the investigation. No suspect information has been released yet.