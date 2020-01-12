Tell Me Something Good Pt. 2The Host’s are sharing your good news!

14 hours ago

49er Playoff Game!Sara Hodges is checking out the fun ahead of the BIG game!!!

14 hours ago

Cowboy's Honor Ride for Deputy Brian IshmaelThe Cowboy's Honor Ride is honoring Fallen Deputy Brian Ishmael Today. Sabina Silva is learning more about the tradition and opportunity to heal together.

14 hours ago

DG: Day of SharingAn area gym is looking to give back to those in need this winter season. BodyTribe Fitness is collecting donations, and then assembling care packages, for our friends and neighbors who don't have a home. Kevin Hernandez is learning more about their efforts.

14 hours ago

Vision Board for 2020National Vision Board Day Today the second Saturday in January, encourages us to set our goals in a visual way. Get out the sticky notes, markers, and inspiration and start plotting your goals for the new year!

14 hours ago