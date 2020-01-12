



— Gov. Gavin Newsom will embark on a weeklong homelessness tour beginning in Grass Valley on Monday following the release of his 2020-21 state budget proposal, which included over $1 billion to tackle homelessness.

Throughout the week, Newsom will travel across the state to meet with homeless individuals and providers who work to house and assist those individuals.

In the budget proposal released on Friday, Newsom announced over $1 billion in homeless response funding, including $750 million for a new Access to Housing and Services Fund.

Newsom, along with Assemblymember Megan Dahle and other local service providers, will be at the Spirit Peer Empowerment Center in Grass Calley located at 276 Gates Place at 10 a.m. on Monday.