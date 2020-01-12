ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a person of interest believed to be involved in a fatal crash in Orangevale early Sunday.

Brandon Douglas Reyeslangsjoen, of Fair Oaks, is believed to have fled from the scene of a deadly solo vehicle crash at around 1:30 a.m. near Madison and Main avenues.

The California Highway Patrol said three of the vehicle’s five occupants were hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries, another who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died at the scene and Reyeslangsjoen, the driver, reportedly ran from the scene.

CHP said the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant an active search in the area is underway for Reyeslangsjoen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the CHP Dispatch center at 916-861-1300.