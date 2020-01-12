CAMERON PARK (CBS13) — A search is underway in El Dorado County for a man accused of stealing a husky from the backyard of a Cameron Park home on Saturday.

Surveillance footage from the residence on Los Santos Drive captured the primary suspect in the theft of the dog named Kenai, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect appears to be a white male adult around the age of 30, average height, slim build, short dark hair and wearing glasses. He was seen wearing dark clothing and was seen associated with a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner, authorities said.

The unnamed man took the husky from the residence at around noon on Saturday. Deputies said he has been seen in the area before but has not yet been identified.

Anyone who may have information on the suspect is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office.