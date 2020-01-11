



— Officers arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at another individual during an altercation in Galt on Friday evening.

The Galt Police Department said they arrested Corey Akers, 29, following an investigation into the incident that happened at a location on Spring Street.

READ: Gov. Newsom Sending Team Of 31 Earthquake Response Experts To Puerto Rico

Police said they arrested Akers without incident.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.