GALT (CBS13) — Officers arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at another individual during an altercation in Galt on Friday evening.

(credit: Galt PD)

The Galt Police Department said they arrested Corey Akers, 29, following an investigation into the incident that happened at a location on Spring Street.

Police said they arrested Akers without incident.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.