



— The California Highway Patrol Stockton division is asking the community for information on a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in mid-December that killed an elderly woman crossing the street.

The crash happened on the evening of Dec. 12 just before 7 p.m. in the area of West Benjamin Holt Drive and Leesburg Place.

The woman, Trinidad Cornelio, 71, was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing Benjamin Holt Drive and was later pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

Cornelio’s family says she was heading to Presentation Catholic Church for mass and to honor her late mother’s birthday.

“She watched me when I was little, she was always there,” said Aliyah Avalos, the victim’s grandmother. “It’s just sad how someone would just run away and leave her there. They could’ve at least helped her.”

Investigators believe a pickup truck struck the woman. CHP said they believe Cornelio was possibly jaywalking to get to church. Sergeant Barbara Butler said there are not any crosswalks in the area the victim was walking in.

CHP is asking for anyone with information on the incident to come forward. Callers are asked to contact Sergeant Butler at 209-938-4800.