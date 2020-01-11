AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies arrested three people Saturday accused of stealing mail from several mailboxes in Amador County.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a white pickup truck parked next to multiple mailboxes near Highway 88 and Sutter Creek Ranchos Road. One of the vehicle’s passengers was seen taking mail from one of the boxes.

Following a string of recent mail thefts, the deputies decided to approach the vehicle and its occupants, who were identified as Desiree Quick, Keith Steinmetz and Thomas Duncan, from Antioch and Pittsburgh.

Authorities said Steinmetz confessed to stealing mail and all three were arrested on charges including possession of burglary tools, mail theft, conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine, and providing false identification to a peace officer.