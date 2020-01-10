STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton boy has won a $1,000 education saving bond for growing a massive cabbage plant.

Lorenzo Bruno is a student at Annunciation School in Stockton.

On Friday, the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program announced he had won their plant growing contest after being randomly selected by the California Agriculture Department.

Bruno’s cabbage plant weighed in at 57 pounds.

For reference, cabbage heads usually only range from 1-9 pounds.

Bonnie Plants awards one third-grade student in each state with a $1,000 scholarship every year.