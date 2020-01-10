



— Former MLB all-star and Sacramento-native Greg Vaughn is selling his equestrian property in Elk Grove — and it can be yours for $8.4 million.

Starr Vaughn Equestrian is a 72-acre property located at 7541 Sloughhouse Rd. and has a 3,000-square-foot living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The property is described as “possibly the best professionally setup equestrian property on the market,” with 7 horse stalls, an arena, boarding facilities, cross fenced, hay storage, paddocks, and pasture irrigation. The land can hold more than 100 horses and is suitable for horse shows and competitions.

The listing says the property can also be repurposed as an exotic animal rescue or sanctuary and says it is big enough to accommodate the needs of a zoo.

The home was originally built in 2004. Vaugh was born in Sacramento and attended Kennedy High School.

Vaughn was a left fielder in the MLB and played for the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Colorado Rockies.