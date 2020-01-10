



— A woman who died after being hit by a car while walking on Highway 99 in Elk Grove has been identified.

Rubidia Cartagena Albarenga, 20, of Sacramento, was confirmed as the victim of the deadly incident that happened on Sunday night near Laguna Boulevard, the Sacramento County Coroner said.

The California Highway Patrol said Albarenga was initially involved in a three-car non-injury crash in the southbound lanes of the highway just south of Laguna Boulevard. Albarenga continued on from the crash until her vehicle became disabled a half-mile down the road due to major front-end damage.

CHP said Albarenga, for unknown reasons, got out of her car and attempted to cross the northbound lanes.

The driver of a Honda Civic in the northbound lanes was unable to stop and crashed head-on into Albarenga. Officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

CHP said the driver of the Honda Civic remained on the scene to cooperate with officers.