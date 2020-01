ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – A driver is in hospital after a rollover crash in Arden Arcade early Friday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Morse Avenue near Hurley Way.

Officers say the driver hit a parked vehicle and flipped onto its side – ejecting the driver from the car.

The driver was rushed to the hospital with major injuries.

No other information about the crash has been released at this point.