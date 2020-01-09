MODESTO (CBS13) — A 20-year-old woman is dead after crashing head-on with a semi-truck while attempting to get around another vehicle near Modesto.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 12:10 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 33 just north of West Stanislaus Road.

Investigators said the decedent, out of Moreno Valley, was driving northbound in the highway following behind a tractor-trailer. Attempting to get around the tractor-trailer, the woman crossed her vehicle over into the southbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on.

CHP said the unnamed woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors, authorities said.

Traffic was being held in the area as both vehicles involved in the crash came to rest while blocking the highway.