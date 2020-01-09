MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities say a man is in the hospital after he shot while allegedly burglarizing a Modesto resident’s motorhome.

The incident happened along the 2000 block of Gordon Avenue just after 5 a.m.

Modesto police say the resident heard an alarm go off in their motorhome and caught a man inside. Police were called, but the resident shot the suspect in the leg while officers were on their way to the scene.

Officers have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Modesto resident Samuel White, Jr. He has been taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, police say.

Investigators say the homeowner appears to have acted in self-defense. No one else was hurt in the incident.

White will be booked on charges of burglary and a probation violation after he’s released from the hospital. White was also wanted in Ripon for larceny, police say.