



SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A CHP officer who was hit by a suspected DUI driver in Sutter County is making great progress in his recovery.

Officer David Gordon suffered broken bones in his arm, leg, pelvis, jaw and shoulder last October. On Thursday, his wife sent CBS13 pictures showing Gordon standing on his own two feet under his own power for the first time since the crash.

Officer David Gordon\'s Road To Recovery (credit: Tinna Gordon)

Gordon was also given a quilty made from uniform shirts and CHP patches donated by the officers at the Yuba-Sutter Office. CHP wife Lori Nokes spent more than 24 hours making the quilt for Gordon.

A DUI suspect, 21-year-old Lucas Nelson, was arrested after reportedly hitting Officer Gordon, who was directing traffic on Highway 99 north of Yuba City.

Officer Gordon is a Yreka native who entered the CHP Academy in December 2006 and started his career in Santa Rosa.

Two and a half years later, he was transferred to the Yuba-Sutter Area.

Gordon is married to his high-school sweetheart Tinna and has two sons, ages 12 and 9.