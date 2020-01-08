



EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Another Sacramento-area restaurant is closing its doors in the new year.

The owner of Café Rolle, a well-known French restaurant in East Sacramento, announced the closure in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

William Rolle wrote, “After taking a much-needed vacation and careful consideration, I have decided to retire my career as a restaurant owner and close Cafe Rolle permanently. Thank you so much for your support, loyalty, and friendship over the last 17 years and for making my small restaurant such a big success for me. I also want to thank all of my current and former employees for their dedication and important contribution to Cafe Rolle’s success.”

Chef Rolle opened the café in the summer of 2002 on H Street. The quaint shop served up a variety of french sandwiches, salads, and deserts, earning recognition across the region.

In 2009, the café was featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” with Northern California’s own Guy Fieri.

This announcement comes in a wave of Sacramento restaurant closures. Many favorites including Jim-Denny’s, Mother, and Original Perry’s are shutting their doors, citing rising rent and minimum wage increases.

With more and more restaurants closing their doors in recent weeks, we asked the California Restaurant Association what’s behind the trend. CBS3 has learned one reason is the rising cost of rent.

Experts say when commercial rents rise, mom and pop restaurants don’t have the negotiating power like big chains do. Therefore, at times, rent can be doubled. Another trend is the rising labor costs which the association says forces employers to pay more for worker’s compensation and payroll taxes.

READ MORE: Why Are So Many Sacramento Restaurants Closing?