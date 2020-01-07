



GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Grass Valley police recovered and returned a big piece of history that was missing for months.

A 150-year-old stagecoach wagon had been on the old Berriman Dairy Ranch since 1870. It was taken last July and police have been on the hunt for it ever since.

Recently, Grass Valley police received a tip about a driver that may be connected to the theft. They tracked that driver to a home nearby where they found the stagecoach.

Police discovered the person living there was not the thief, but simply bought the stagecoach without knowing it was stolen.

“You never know. We always hope to recover stolen property,” Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said. “Did I ever think we’d see it again? Probably not.”

Police are still looking for the thief. They say the station wagon was used more than a century ago to transport dairy products to residents.