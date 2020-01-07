Question of the DayTina wants to know, what gelato flavor do you typically order?

3 hours ago

Yume GelatoWe've got the scoop on a new hot spot serving the best frozen dessert, gelato! This Sacramento shop takes the treat to a whole new level serving up exotic flavors like durian and jackfruit and Lori Wallace is live with a preview!

3 hours ago

New Beginnings Ministry - Home InspirationsDina Kupfer is transforming items using Debi's DIY chalk paint and Iron Orchid Designs Products at New Beginning's home improvement store!

3 hours ago

Rodrigo Lopez Sac RepublicJulissa Ortiz was at the press conference for the Sacramento Republic announcement of the signing of Mexican soccer star & former republic team member, Rodrigo Lopez!

3 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 1/7/20Check out some of the best moments of today's show. Watch Good Day tomorrow starting at 4:30am!

3 hours ago