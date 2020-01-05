ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Authorities arrested three Sacramento residents in connection with a string of car burglaries involving 75 vehicles from Rocklin.

The Rocklin Police Department said officers responded Sunday morning to reports of a vehicle burglary in the 1300 block of Ridgeview Circle. Officers found several vehicles at the scene that were burglarized.

During this investigation, officers said they received calls regarding a burglary at a separate location. When responding to the second location, officers again found several burglarized cars.

Officers said one victim alerted police that a credit card that was stolen from their vehicle was being used in Roseville.

The Roseville Police Department said officers were able to locate a vehicle containing the suspects believed to be responsible and initiated a traffic stop. Roseville police said a search of the vehicle uncovered property connected to the vehicle burglaries in Rocklin.

Mia Gonzalez, 18, Larry Smith, 20, and a 14-year old kid, all from Sacramento, were arrested and booked in the Placer County Jail and juvenile hall on charges of vehicle burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and the unauthorized use of credit card information.

Police said approximately 75 vehicles were burglarized in this case.