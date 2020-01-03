



MCCLELLAN (CBS13) — The traveling Hubble Space Telescope exhibit is in town giving visitors a hands-on look at NASA’s everyday work.

The more than 2,000-square foot exhibit includes a scale model of the Hubble Telescope and satellite units, giving people the chance to understand NASA missions. It also provides a look at the future of space telescopes.

Cheryl Holkan is the Museum Experience Director. She says the exhibit brings new opportunities for area children.

“The chance to see something NASA has built, in Sacramento, is a great opportunity for kids involved in STEM, think about future careers, that’s our whole mission here at the museum,” Holkan said.

The Hubble exhibit includes eight different sections to give observers a chance to interact with all aspects of the telescope.

The exhibit is at the Aerospace Museum of California and runs through March 29. You can find more information about the exhibit and buy tickets here.