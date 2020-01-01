FOLSOM (CBS13) – An El Dorado Hills man has been identified as the driver killed in a crash off Highway 50 in Folsom on Tuesday.

The crash happened a little after 5 a.m. off the westbound side of the freeway, west of the E. Bidwell Street onramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a small pickup truck ended up off the road. It then crashed into a tree, killing the driver.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, that driver has been identified as 38-year-old Todd James Kern.

No one else was hurt in the crash.