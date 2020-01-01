



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A surprise delivery marked the first baby born in our area for 2020. In fact, the little guy born at Kaiser Roseville made a grand entrance.

“It’s a great way to start the new year,” said Georzalanda Smith, the baby’s mother.

Messiah Mosatti Talageye Smith, with a name as long as the countdown to midnight itself, emerged at 12:08 and was hardly late. In fact, this baby boy with a due date of January 28 just couldn’t wait.

“Basically after he was delivered, the nurses, they did their research and then they came in and we all celebrated,” said Georzalanda.

The celebration was a little different than the one planned.

“I thought that I was gonna be out dancing…bringing in the new year,” she said.

Mom and dad were actually ready to go to hit the town; they had a sitter for their other three boys. Instead of the ball dropping, though, it was the water breaking.

Georzalanda went from the party section to c-section.

Dad admits he had 2020 vision, watching the clock to have his baby boy be the first, but only one thing was on his mind.

“I said whether he comes in 2019 or 2020, as long as he’s healthy, I’m fine with that,” he said.

And he is. Little Messiah, meaning the anointed one, was born 7 pounds 9 ounces of cuteness who flipped the script on his parents and changing the tune. He came complete with happy feet.

“He came out dancing because he came out feet-first,” Georzalanda laughs.

There’s no word yet on when mom and dad will get to make up their night of dancing.