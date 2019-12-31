



LODI (CBS13) – A Stockton man was arrested on drug- and weapons-related charges after he allegedly tried to avoid a police DUI checkpoint.

On December 20, Charles Benavides, 37, noticed a checkpoint and reportedly made an illegal u-turn in order to avoid getting stopped by police. The attempt didn’t work, and Benavides was stopped by police. He was then allegedly found to be driving under the influence of drugs, according to a Lodi Police Department statement.

Police say they also discovered about two ounces of methamphetamine inside the car along with a small digital scale. Benavides was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drug sales. He was released from San Joaquin County Jail while awaiting his court hearing.

Authorities then searched his home and found two handguns, one of which was reported stolen, over five ounces of crack cocaine, one ounce of psychedelic mushrooms, and two grams of methamphetamine.

Benavides was arrested again on suspicion of drug and weapons offenses.