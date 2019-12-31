



FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Police are thanking a Fairfield resident’s surveillance cameras with helping officers catch a burglary suspect within hours of the crime.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday along the 2000 block of Cormorant Drive.

Fairfield police say a resident called to report that his alarm system was warning him that a burglar had gotten into his house. Officers were at the home within two minutes, but the suspect had gotten away.

ALSO: Two Fairfield Robbery Suspects Arrested After Crash, Running From Police

Still, armed with surveillance photos of the suspect, an officer who originally responded to investigate the burglary spotted a familiar face a couple of hours later.

The suspect, 38-year-old Marcos Olague, was soon arrested.

Olague has been booked into Solano County Jail and is facing charges of residential burglary, possession of burglary tools and vandalism.