



— Deputies arrested five people Sunday in connection to an attempted burglary at a marijuana grow site near Patterson, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3600 block of Fig Avenue, just west of Elm Avenue.

Authorities said nine people wearing masks and armed with guns entered a legal indoor commercial grow site with the intention of burglarizing the place. On-site security called 911 and law enforcement arrived and set up a perimeter. Five people were taken into custody and multiple firearms have been recovered.

There is no word yet on the remaining potential suspects. No injuries were reported in this incident