CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A house fire in Citrus Heights on Christmas Eve has claimed one life, Sacramento Metro Fire said.

The fire was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night on 6900 block of Brookhaven Way.

Firefighters arrive on the scene a few minutes later and began a fire attack and search of the residence for occupants.

Metro Fire said they located one deceased resident inside of the residence during the firefight.

Investigators said preliminary investigation points to the fire being accidental, potentially caused by cigarettes that were found in the same room as where the decedent was located.

Smoke alarms in the residence were found to be not working.

There are no reports of other injuries. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.