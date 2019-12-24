LODI (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a collision that ended up escalating into a shooting in Lodi.

The scene is on the Acampo Road off-ramp from southbound Highway 99. Officers say around 1:30 p.m., a three-car crash occurred in Elk Grove and the vehicles continued south on Highway 99 to the Acampo Road exit where another crash happened and shots were fired.

No one was hurt in the shooting, California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division says. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries they received in the collision.

The Acampo Road off-ramp was closed during the investigation. All suspects involved in the incident have been arrested, says the CHP.