SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspect has been arrested after he jumped from Interstate 5 into the river in Sacramento while trying to get away from authorities, say police.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a Sacramento police officer tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver, a man, refused to pull over and reportedly led police on a chase. The suspect then pulled over on Interstate 5 at Richards Boulevard and jumped into the American River, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

Police located the suspect on a freeway pillar in the river. He was taken into custody on unspecified charges.

A woman was also inside the vehicle with the suspect during the chase and is complaining of pain. It’s unclear whether the suspect pulled over or crashed.