



STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Kings partnered with Tyler Ulis Foundation to bring holiday cheer to 12 local families on Monday at the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless.

Ulis, a Stockton Kings Guard, founded his organization to provide youth camps and mentoring to young players. The players, Gabe Vincent, Isaiah Pineiro, Marcus Graves, and Ulis, provided gifts and a special breakfast for the families.

They also hosted a private screening of the new Star Wars film, “The Rise of Skywalker,” for the youth.

“We have a great platform as professional athletes to give back to our community and so I think it’s important for us to get out in the community and be a blessing to others,” Pineiro, Stockton Kings Forward, said.

The Stockton Kings will also host a toy drive Friday and Saturday. Fans who donate a new, unwrapped toy will receive a free ticket.