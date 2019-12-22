



— A Nevada County porch pirate was arrested Thursday after being caught on camera by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera.

The Grass Valley Police Department said they started using Ring’s “Neighbors” app on Tuesday as a tool to help the community.

Kenneth Ullom, 34, was spotted in Ring footage from a residence on Banner Lava Cap Road and identified as a potential porch pirate.

Grass Valley PD said detectives located Ullom walking near a residence he had been known to be staying at. Police said Ullom admitted to taking packages from three houses in the area of Banner Lava Cap Road.

Ullom was booked into jail for possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia, which officers located on Ullom during his arrest.