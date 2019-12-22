



— Police are searching for a driver that struck and killed a 60-year-old pedestrian in Ceres on Saturday night.

The Ceres Police Department said officers responded just after 6:15 p.m. to the 3800 block of Mitchell Road following reports of a man lying in the middle of the road.

Officers located the 60-year-old man and began CPR until Ceres fire personnel arrived on the scene. Authorities said the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators found that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Mitchell Road just north of Service Road. Police said the vehicle continued traveling northbound away from the scene.

Authorities said the vehicle was described as a light-colored Nissan Altima with possible front-end damage.

The identity of the decedent has not yet been released.

No further information has been made available at this time.