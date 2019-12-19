SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thousands of Light-Up Magic Wands sold at Carter’s, toy, hobby, and grocery stores nationwide are being recalled after a child swallowed one of the batteries and needed medical attention.

The 58,000 recalled fuschia-colored wands have a star on the top, flashes, and makes noise. The $5 wands have a battery cover, which can detach and expose the button-cell batteries.

The wands, manufactured by Toysmith, have a manufacturing date code printed in white on the bottom. The recall only covers wands with date codes between March 2018 (3/18/373) and June 2019 (6/19/373). They were sold from June 2018 until October 2019.

Parents should immediately take the wands away from their children and return them to the store for a refund.