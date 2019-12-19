RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A house fire in Rancho Cordova has injured at least one person, Sacramento Metro Fire said.

The fire is burning at 10930 Cristobal Way. Officials said one person has been transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

No other injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Metro Fire says the fire was knocked down around 4:20 p.m. Crews will remain on the scene for approximately two hours to make sure the fire is extinguished.

#CristobalWy house fire is knocked down. #MetroFire units will remain o/s for ~ 2 hours for overhaul to confirm extinguishment. A fire investigator is o/s investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/mFRyrjNCEG — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 20, 2019

A fire investigator responded to the scene to investigate the cause.