LODI (CBS13) – Police in Lodi are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of stealing a $3,000 kayak.

On November 26, a kayak valued at $3,000 was stolen from the 800 block of N. Cluff Avenue. Through their investigation, police identified Brian Cody Lafever as the suspected thief.

He was last seen driving a GMC Sierra with California license plate 8Z60599. Anyone with information about Lafever’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Hitchcock at 209-333-6871. They can also remain anonymous by contacting Lodi Area Crime stoppers at http://369crime.com.