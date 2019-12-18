Filed Under:Recall

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – J. Crew is recalling stonewashed boys’ jeans that may have stones left in the pockets or waistband.

The recalled jeans were made in Pakistan and sold for about $50 from July until October 2019. The “Crewcuts” boys’ jeans were sold in sizes two and three, and have style number J8406 and season FA 19 printed on a care label sewn into the side seam. UPC codes 099105125419 and 099105125420 are listed on the price tag attached to the pants.

Credit: J. Crew

Credit: J. Crew

Parents who own these jeans are being told to check the pockets and waistband for stones and remove them.