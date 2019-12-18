SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – J. Crew is recalling stonewashed boys’ jeans that may have stones left in the pockets or waistband.

The recalled jeans were made in Pakistan and sold for about $50 from July until October 2019. The “Crewcuts” boys’ jeans were sold in sizes two and three, and have style number J8406 and season FA 19 printed on a care label sewn into the side seam. UPC codes 099105125419 and 099105125420 are listed on the price tag attached to the pants.

Parents who own these jeans are being told to check the pockets and waistband for stones and remove them.