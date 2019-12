ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A police pursuit across two counties came to an end in Rocklin Wednesday afternoon.

It’s unclear what prompted the chase, but it started in Citrus Heights. The CHP took over on Interstate 80 around 2 p.m., and it finally ended near the Target on Sierra Boulevard at Commons Drive just before 3:30 p.m.

Officers followed a white sedan with rear bumper damage.

It’s unknown if the suspect suffered any injuries in the incident.