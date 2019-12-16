



SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — One little man was in the holiday spirit at Sunday’s Winter Jacket Drive at Vacaville Chrisitan High School.

Admirals Baseball honored fallen officers including Kirk Griess and Natalie Corona on Sunday with a jacket drive and game. The organization collected hundreds of jackets to donate to those in need.

After the Coach vs. Kids baseball game and the “Fallen Officer Jerzee Exchange” with the families of Solano County fallen officers, the Vacaville Admirals Baseball Club held a dance-off. That’s when ‘Little D’ started busting a move and stole the show on the field.

He caught the attention of the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, which re-posted the video of him on Monday.