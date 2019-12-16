



SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash that occurred in Sacramento County early Monday morning.

Ring doorbell video shows a school bus careening off the road into a mailbox and then a tree before finally ending up in the 5600 block of Tupelo Drive around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Neighbor Dwayne McNutt arrived right after it happened and spoke with the driver.

“He heard a big noise and when he woke up, he found himself right in front of the house,” said McNutt.

CHP investigators say the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

“He kinda dozed off, straightened out the curb there at Tupelo, collided with a parked vehicle, and then a telecom box, a fence and ultimately a house,” said CHP Officer A.J. McTaggart.

ALSO: Stockton Student Riding School Bus Injured In DUI Crash

The 27-passenger bus was empty and nobody was injured. First responders took the driver to the hospital as a precaution.

“It was just amazing he wasn’t hurt,” said McNutt.

McNutt says a couple of things happened that prevented further injury. For example, his neighbor told him: “Her car actually stopped and that saved her from backing up and him plowing into her,” said McNutt.

And a large boulder at the final point of impact in front of the garage stopped the bus.

“If that rock hadn’t have been there, he would’ve kept going and he would have took out the entire house,” said McNutt.

This is the second time this has happened. Earlier this year, an Elk Grove school bus driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a home. His attorney says he suffered from sleep apnea.

READ: Investigation Into Elk Grove School Bus Crash Continues After Woman Narrowly Escapes Injury

CHP says drowsy driving can be as dangerous as drunk driving.

“It’s a blessing nobody is injured,” said McNutt.

The San Juan Unified School District says the driver is contracted through Michael’s Transportation Service. They are also investigating the crash.

There is no word on if the driver will be issued any citation from the CHP.