DAVIS (CBS13) — Eight people, including seven minors, were arrested Friday night in connection with a robbery in Davis, the Davis Police Department said.

Davis PD said three victims were walking down E Street when several people approached them with what appeared to be handguns. The suspects took the victims’ property and ran away.

The victims flagged down a nearby patrol car and reported the incident. Davis police said a second police car responded to the area and stopped a white SUV that was leaving the scene.

Inside of the SUV, officers found the victims’ stolen property and what was discovered to be four air guns that were made to look like semi-automatic handguns.

Vanessa Montenegro Wease, 18, of Woodland, and seven minors were arrested. Wease was booked into the Yolo County jail and the others were taken to juvenile hall.