Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope
Friday, December 13 – Saturday, December 14
9 am to 5 pm
Solano County Animal Shelter
Free with license fee
bissellpetfoundation.org/ets
Year-End Financial Moves
Estimate Your Tax Liability
Consider a Conversion
Increase Your 401(k) Contributions
Plan for 2020
https://www.bangerterfinancial.com/
Bags for the Brave GoFundMe
Instagram @bagsforthebrave
Bracelets: 1 for $3, 2 for $5, 4 for $10 / Anklets: 1 for $4
Bags for the Brave (bagsforthebrave@gmail.com)
Brewing Christmas Ale
http://www.anchorbrewing.com
Instagram: @anchorbrewing and use the Anchor Beer Finder for the closest beer near you.
A Good Thing Sacramento Movie Premiere
Location: The Tower Theatre
Address: 2508 Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA 95818
Date: Dec 12, 2019
Black tie event
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Patricia Bannan / Registered Dietitian
https://www.patriciabannan.com
The Fortunate Feast
Saturday, December 14, 2019
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Oak Park Community Center
3425 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard Sacramento, CA, 95817 United States
COST – FREE
More information & monetary donation link can be found at:
https://www.skyflux.events/events/event-12142019
Yxpunite.org
Facebook: YXPlosion – YXP
Book Drive
Saturday Dec. 14
Barnes and Noble
The Promenade at Natomas
3561 N Freeway Blvd.
Sacramento
https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2269
Portable North Pole
http://www.portablenorthpole.com
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates
1801 L Street, Sacramento
12 Days of Midtown
Thru December 12
http://www.exploremidtown.org/12-days-of-midtown
DAMSEL IN DEFENSE
TO BOOK PRESENTATIO: 916-521-3421
mydamselpro.net/defendableme