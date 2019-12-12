



ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A large group of people came together Wednesday night to see a special house in Rocklin all decorated for Christmas.

The house is known by neighbors as the “Griswold House” and the owner, Ron Lind, has hung the lights for 25 years. Outside the spectacular display, the crowd sang Christmas carols and gave Ron words of encouragement.

In 2015, he was diagnosed with colon cancer. This year Ron wasn’t sure the display would even happen because he is battling colon cancer for the second time in four years.

“I don’t like a dark house for Christmas. But I had already emotionally accepted that this year,” Lind said in an interview with CBS13 before Thanksgiving.

This year, he set up the lights early with help from his son David. They officially powered up on Thanksgiving night.

Ron said the display brings him and his neighbors a lot of joy.

The neighborhood group surprised him, reciprocating that joy on Wednesday to thank him for his hard work and wish him the best.