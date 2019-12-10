Question of the Day Pt. 2Tina wants to know, if you had a theme for you holiday decorations, what would it be?

Folsom HopeLori Wallace is decking the halls and trimming the trees to give those in need a happy holiday! But before they're delivered to 15 underprivileged families, Lori is helping folks at El Dorado Estates decorate the Christmas trees!!

Lego Robotics CompetitionOver 150 Twin Rivers students from 15 schools are coming together to participate in the TR Robotics Tournament today and we’re live to catch all the action!

12 Days In Balloons Final RecapKyle the Balloon Guy is back to spread Christmas cheer! He’ll be doing the 12 days of Christmas in balloons with the hosts.

Magic Mirror Photo BoothArtist Studios is in the building with a new magic mirror photo booth! They are demonstrating how participants can engage in a magical, interactive selfie experience with a photo keepsake!

