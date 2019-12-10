



TURLOCK (CBS13) — Police say the man who was reportedly showing up to homes in Turlock asking for children’s DNA samples works for a legitimate company, American Income Life.

The Turlock Police Department began investigating reports of a suspicious man going to homes requesting parents provide fingerprints, hair samples, and DNA from their children for child DNA kits.

On Tuesday, police sent out a press release stating the man was identified and agreed to an interview with police. The man told detectives he had received the contacts through word-of-mouth referrals and the kits he was offering were meant to be kept with the families and not himself.

Police said: “We were able to confirm that he represents a legitimate business; however, the manner in which the information was relayed led to some misunderstanding and concern among the residents that he contacted.”

The department still urges parents to be cautious when unknown people show up to their home and never allow an unknown person inside.